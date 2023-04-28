KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Kiawah Island Beach Patrol recently found 40 Portuguese Men o’ War on Kiawah Island.

The jellyfish-like creature is a siphonophore with a large balloon-like float resembling a plastic bag and long strands of tentacles that can grow up to 30 feet, according to the National Ocean Service.

Stings can be extremely painful, and even animals that have ben washed ashore for weeks are able to sting.

Beach patrol teams are working to remove the group from the area, but current tide conditions are delaying the process.

The animals may still be in the water and wash onto shore, so beachgoers are advised to be extra cautious.

Any sightings or stings should be reported to Beach Patrol at 843-518-2880.