ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released report by Travel + Leisure indicates that the Isle of Palms (IOP) is among the most expensive suburbs in the country.

The report, which analyzed data from Zillow and Redfin, ranked suburbs in each state by median home sale price.

According to Travel + Leisure, IOP has the most expensive real estate value in the state at $1,325,000.

The most expensive suburb in the country is Montecito, California, where the median sale price in March of 2022 was $5,600,000.

The state with the least expensive most expensive suburb was West Virginia, where the median sale price of homes in Hedgesville was $315,000.

Click here to see the full list.