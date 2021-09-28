Road closures announced for Isle of Palms Connector Run

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is advising the public of a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday to accommodate the Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk.

The following roads will be impacted by the run:

  • Ocean Boulevard and 14th Avenue will shut down at 6:00 a.m.
  • The IOP Connector will shut down at 7:00 a.m.
  • The intersection of Palm Boulevard and the IOP Connector will close to cross traffic at 7:55 p.m.
    • IOPPD says that officers will be on site to direct cross traffic (north and southbound) on Palm Boulevard when gaps in runners allow.

Roads are expected to reopen by 10:00 a.m.

People that need to get on or off of the island while the roads are closed will need to detour via Sullivan’s Island.

