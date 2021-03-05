SC Rep. Joe Bustos weighs in on beach parking debate

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative Joe Bustos (R) on Friday spoke about a bill introduced amid the battle over beach parking.

H. 4028 seeks to give municipalities jurisdiction over “all rights of way within the municipal boundaries” so that parking can be managed on a local level.

Put simply, Bustos explains that it “would give responsibility for parking in municipalities to the municipal government.

Bustos says that it is “a smaller part of a larger issue.” He feels that the scope of the SC Department of Transportation’s duties is too wide, so taking parking off of their plate would benefit everyone.

The Charleston Beach Foundation released the following statement in response to the bill:

“The Charleston Beach Foundation is extremely disappointed at the actions of our local Representatives Joe Bustos, Mark Smith, and Lin Bennet to introduce and support a Bill that would attempt to take over state owned property on the rights of way, with the objective to afford special privileges and rights to the few residents who live on our barrier islands, and in blatant disregard to the rights of the general public guaranteed by our State Constitution and law. “

Bustos is not deterred, he said “not everyone is going to be for every bill.”