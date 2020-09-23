SCDOT denies IOP motion to eliminate parking on land side of Palm Blvd

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) on Wednesday sent a letter to members of the Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council denying their motion to eliminate parking along the land side of Palm Boulevard between 21 and 40 Avenues.

SCDOT said that “the public has the right to park along the state-owned right of way, unless SCDOT identifies a safety related issue.” However, as of now, SCDOT has not “identified any safety issues along Palm Boulevard that would warrant the elimination of parking.”

SCDOT continued, saying “these state-owned highways are public facilities and the rights of the public to utilize these publicly owned assets may not be permanently eliminated by the action of local governments.”

The extent to which a local government can regulate parking “applies to how long someone can park and what reasonable fee, if any, is charged for parking on the public right of way,” according to SCDOT.

Read the full text of the SCDOT letter below:

IOP released a statement in response, reading in part:

“The sole focus behind [the] decision was to improve safety conditions for residents and visitors alike….The City looks forward to continuing to work with SCDOT to address pedestrian and vehicular safety. The City of Isle of Palms is also committed to improving public beach access by embracing alternative transportation solutions that enhance safe and sustainable access to the beach while protecting our community’s quality of life. To this end, the City has partnered with the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments and the CARTA in the development of a beach shuttle from Mount Pleasant to expand access to the island and its beach. ”