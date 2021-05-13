Section of Folly Beach Pier reopens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A section of the Folly Beach Pier has reopened to the public after construction.

The “apron” section of the pier, which includes the gift shop, observation deck, restrooms, showers, and beach access, is now open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

About 30 spaces in the Folly Beach Pier parking lot have opened as well.

The rest of the pier, including the walkway, is still closed for construction and is expected to reopen in 2023.

The pier is being replaced with “a new pier that will provide unobstructed views of the ocean, modern improvements, and a longer lifespan.”