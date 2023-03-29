FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – An island-wide litter sweep is happening Sunday, April 2 on Folly Beach from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Toby the Turtle’s Earth Month Spring Sweep is hosted by the South Carolina Aquarium and Folly Association of Businesses Litter Committee.

There will be up to 10 stations set up across the island where volunteers can get supplies for picking up litter and data sheets to record information about the litter collected.

After the sweep, participants will receive eco-friendly seeded wristbands that can be used for discounts at Folly Beach shops and restaurants like Lunar Light Botanicals, Folly Beach Crab Shack, Sunset Cay Shipstore, The Washout, and Rita’s. Taco Boy will also be hosting an afterparty.

Participants will also receive a packet of seeds in honor of Earth Month. The bracelets and the seeds can both be planted.

Those interested in joining can sign up at this link. Participants should bring a reusable water bottle; plastic bottles will not be provided.