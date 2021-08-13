State surfing championship happening at Folly Beach this weekend

Chad Riner, of Folly Beach, S.C., pushes his board through a wave while paddling back out into the surf, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in Folly Beach. The region is seeing temperatures around the 100 degree mark which is expected to continue through Thursday. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Eastern Surfing Association will host the Governor’s Cup of Surfing State Championships this weekend on Folly Beach.

Over 375 surfers ages six and up are expected to convene at the Washout for the competition.

The event will run Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The three biggest events — the Open Men’s Shortboard, Wahine Open Shortboard, and Open Longboard — will be Sunday around 1:00 p.m.

Waves between two and three feet are forecast Saturday, with slightly larger waves forecast Sunday.