State Transportation Secretary weighs in on IOP parking

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council on Wednesday met with state Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall regarding parking on the island.

While local leaders have traditionally drafted and implemented the parking plan, the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is looking to play a bigger role, as island access has become a point of contention.

The arguments over resident-only vs. visitor parking and free vs. paid parking are front and center. IOP residents worry about the impact of overextending the island’s resources.

Resident Sondra Hines spoke out, saying that “there’s no way the barrier islands can accommodate… without overrunning the neighborhoods.” She also pointed out that unlimited free parking nowhere to be found at any SC beach.

Hines said that while she understands the competing interests, “the state DOT has a responsibility” to all SC residents.

Hines continued, saying that the SCDOT is willing to work with IOP to add cross walks and reduce speed limits to ensure the safety of those living in the neighborhoods.