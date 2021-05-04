Sullivan’s Island election results:

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island residents took to the polls on Tuesday to vote in a municipal election.







In a mayoral race between incumbent Patrick O’Neil and challenger Chauncey Clark, O’Neil came out on top with 681 to 424 votes.

Three council seats were also open. Scott Millamet, Justin Novak, and Gary Visser took the seats with 686, 720, and 618 votes respectively.

Opponents Kevin Pennington and Tim Reese (incumbent) got 409 and 418 votes respectively.

Officials say over 1,100 people voted in this election, setting a new record for the island.

The results will be officially certified Thursday at noon during an Election Commission Meeting.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.