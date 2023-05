SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters on Sullivan’s Island elected three new Town Council members Tuesday during a municipal election.

There were four candidates for three open seats on council.

As of Tuesday evening, the vote totals are as follows:

Carl Hubbard – 399 votes

Jody M. Latham – 306 votes

Ned Higgins – 290 votes

Summer Eudy – 196 votes

The Municipal Election Commission will certify the results on May 4 at 12:00 p.m.