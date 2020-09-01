Sullivan’s Island removes ‘Keep it Moving’ ordinance

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sullivan’s Island Town Council on Tuesday voted to remove the ‘Keep it Moving’ requirement on town beaches.

The emergency measures have been in place as an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 by preventing large crowds from congregating on beaches.

Under Emergency Ordinance 2020-14, chairs, coolers, and umbrellas were prohibited on Sullivan’s Island beaches.

Beachgoers were directed to use the beach for exercise only, and effectively ‘keep it moving’ at all times.

During the Tuesday night meeting, Town Council members voted to relax restrictions, allowing beachgoers to lounge as long as safe social distancing measures are in place.

While “recommended beach activities include running, walking, dog walking within permitted

hours and with a Town-issued dog permit, biking, swimming, surfing, fishing and other

recreational activities consistent with social distancing,” Town Council added language terminating the prohibition of chairs, shade devices, and coolers.

Groups are still limited to three people (unless family) and beachgoers are expected to remain six feet apart.

Those in violation of the measures can be fined up to $100.

Councilmembers cited the hits taken by Sullivan’s Island businesses as one of the driving factors in the decision making process. They reasoned that increasing foot traffic could increase revenue to local businesses.

Many council members also mentioned the need to alleviate some of the pressure being placed on other beach communities, such as the Isle of Palms. By opening up more space for beachgoers, council hopes that social distancing can more adequately be achieved on all area beaches.

A point of contention was whether to rescind the restrictions immediately, or after Labor Day Weekend.

Some council members felt that the impending holiday weekend is the wrong time to welcome more people back to the island, however council ultimately decided that if people follow the restrictions still in place — such as not gathering in groups larger than three people and maintaining six feet of social distancing — a modicum of safety can be maintained.

The ordinance is effective immediately, and remains in effect for 60 days or until otherwise noted by Town Council.