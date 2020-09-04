Sullivan’s Island town leaders discuss adding paid parking

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Paid parking on Sullivan’s Island is an issue that has been discussed for years.

On Thursday, Town Council discussed what a paid parking plan could look like, and what the funds could be used for.

Sullivan’s Island needs resources to fix some structural problems with the roads that the state can’t afford to fix.

To get all of the roads up to par, the bill would cost more than $400,000.

To help cover some of those expenses, Sullivan’s Island is looking into other projects like paid parking:

“Revenue from paid parking could be used to improve the area where visitors park.” Andy Benke, Town Administrator

Locals know that parking on the side of the road, formally known as the “right of way” on Sullivan’s Island, isn’t always ideal conditions.

The Town Administrator Andy Benke says that even though it’s been days since a rain storm, parts still remained flooded:

“After a big rain, the right of way holds water, and it becomes very muddy and difficult for people to park their vehicles.” Andy Benke, Town Administrator

While no decision was made tonight, local businesses on Sullivan’s are not thrilled with the idea of paid parking, says Jamie Maher of Dunleavy’s:



“I think it would be a determent to any business out here, if they have to have customers come out here and pay to come into their establishments, I think it would definitely deter people from coming out, why would you come out and have to pay extra for parking when there’s so many places in Mount Pleasant.” Jamie Maher, Dunleavy’s

The town says, they are looking for feedback:

“The council and the elected officials would certainly welcome input from any and everybody that might be involved with parking a vehicle on Sullivan’s Island.” Andy Benke, Town Administrator

As far as next steps, a formal written proposal for paid parking will now move in front of the entire town council for review.

