CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach’s annual celebration of food and drinks returns January 13 and 14, 2023.

The event will begin Friday with the cocktail competition at the Tides Hotel from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Bartenders from around the island will face off in the battle for Folly’s best cocktail.

A limited number of tickets are available for $25 ahead of time and $35 at the door. All cocktails will be included. Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.

On Saturday, streets will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as chefs, vendors, and entertainers gather for “Savory Saturday.” The event is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be contests, live demonstrations, music, cookoffs, kids activities, and more.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, but free for Folly residents and kids 12 and under.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.