Taste of Folly Festival happening this weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Taste of Folly Festival will showcase some of the island’s best foods and drinks for a two-day celebration January 14-15.

The festival will kickoff Friday night with a cocktail competition at the Tides hotel from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Seating is limited, and all cocktails are included with the ticket ($24 early, $30 day of),

On Saturday, Center Street will shut down for “Savory Saturday.” Folly Beach’s best chefs and mixologists will line the streets for live demonstrations from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. T

The Savory Saturday event will also feature hotdog eating and oyster shucking competitions, Server Olympics, live music, local vendors, and a kid’s area.

Admission is $9 early and $12 the day of. Kids 12 and under, as well as Folly Beach residents, get in for free.

Many restaurants are also participating in the “Virtual Taste Passport” program. Customers can purchase a virtual taste passport for $5 then visit participating locations to be entered in drawings for prizes.

