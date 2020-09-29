Tidal Wave Water Sports plans to stay despite expiring IOP lease

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The lease for Tidal Wave Water Sports, a long time Isle of Palms business, is set to expire this week ending a run dating back to 1995. For the current owner, who has been around since the early 2000’s, the fight is far from over.

Now with time expired and no new lease in place, Michael Fiem says his company has no plans to vacate the property.

“I’m staying, I’m not leaving,” says Fiem, a co-owner of Tidal Wave Water Sports. “My lease renewal already occurred when they failed to tell me last October.”

Fiem says the Isle of Palms City Council failed to give proper notice to end the lease, and says he plans to take the fight to the courtroom.

“Oh yeah, I’m taking legal action to stay here and we are taking legal action against some members of the administration and council,” says Fiem.

It’s a battle dating back to early 2019. Fiem says his company is being pushed out unfairly and says he’s not the only one who will be hurt if forced off the island.

“They’re going to increase costs to tax payers by way of having to have somebody patrol it, you know clean it and monitor it,” says Fiem.

Isle of Palms residents like Garrett Krause are speaking out, questioning the city’s plan moving forward, saying residents should come together to save the long-time island business.

“[It’s] ruthless and it’s unacceptable,” says Krause. “I think the residents should stand up and they should show their support for Tidal Wave.”

The support from residents has been overwhelming for Fiem, who says he hopes to remain a part of the Isle of Palms community for years to come.

“I just hope I can repay it to everybody, you know? I believe… the good comes around and like I said I really hope to pay it back to everybody who has supported us,” says Fiem.

The owners of Tidal Wave Water Sports say a peaceful protest is planned at their Isle of Palms Marina location Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m.