SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A new traffic pattern will soon be in place for drivers coming onto Sullivan’s Island from the Ben Sawyer Bridge.

A median is being constructed at the intersection of Ben Sawyer Boulevard, Jasper Boulevard, and Middle Street.

The changes will require drivers coming from Mount Pleasant to either turn left onto Jasper Boulevard or turn right onto Middle Street.

The median will prevent drivers from going straight to Station 22 1/2 or turning left onto Middle Street.

According to the Town of Sullivan’s Island, the plan has been in the works for years as the intersection posed a safety issue.

Work is expected to be complete before the summer season.