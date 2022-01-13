Watch: Rare albino dolphin visits Lowcountry boaters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A couple traveling through the Lowcountry by boat got a surprise on Thursday morning when an albino baby dolphin swam up to their boat.

Todd and Shannon Ummel, recently retired law enforcement officers, have been traveling down the east coast in their yacht.

They were cruising down the Intracoastal near the Charleston Harbor when a couple of dolphins swam up alongside their boat.



Via Todd Ummel

One of the dolphins appeared to be much lighter than the other, and Todd believes it was an albino.

The dolphins swam along their yacht for a few minutes before swimming off.