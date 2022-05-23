CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry nature enthusiast captured a sea turtle coming ashore to nest on World Turtle Day.

The video, taken by Judy Fairchild, showed a mother turtle laying eggs on the shore of Dewees Island before returning to the ocean.

Sea turtle nesting season began in early May, with the first known nest of 2022 being recorded at the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.

Additional nests were located a short time later on Kiawah Island.

Nesting season lasts through October 31.