Update: The water main break was repaired and the road reopened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is warning residents of a traffic diversion Thursday evening due to a water main break.

According to IOPPD, Isle of Palms Water and Sewer crews were on scene shortly after 7:00 p.m.

The water main break on Palm Boulevard between 5th and 6th Avenues forced northbound traffic in the area to be rerouted.

IOPPD did not provide an estimated repair time.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.