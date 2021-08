AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Coastal Expeditions on Monday shared a video of a white sea turtle hatchling at Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge in Awendaw.

The hatchling is leucistic, according to the turtle team, meaning it “lacks pigmentation, but isn’t truly albino” since it has dark, not pink, eyes.

Because they are unable to camouflage, leucistic hatchlings typically have shorter lifespans.

The turtle team said that this is the second such hatchling they have found this season.