ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Wild Dunes Resort on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Isle of Palms (IOP) for enacting ordinances which limit the resort’s development.

Five ordinances were passed in November which proponents said protected the city’s greenspaces. The ordinances amend stipulations of a Planned Residential Development (PRD) zoning district contract created in 1975 when the development of the resort began. It was previously amended in 2016 to reduce the number of units permitted.

The most recent changes were brought about in response to proposed plans by Wild Dunes to build additional condos/hotels where current golf courses and recreation spaces exist.

In a series of public meetings, residents expressed concern about the overpopulation that the additional development could bring as well as the damage it could cause to the environment.

Despite initially expressing concern about how long the process could take, councilmembers acted quickly to pass the amendments, which Wild Dunes claims violated the city’s own protocol.

“The City failed to comply with the requisite procedure. As detailed above, the Planning Commission reviewed and recommended the Subject Ordinances on or around November 9, 2022, which was after the public hearings on the Subject Ordinances had already been held on October 18 and November 1, 2022. Thus, the City violated the procedural requirements of Section 5-4-39 of the City’s Code for amending PDD zoning districts.”

Likewise, Wild Dunes claims the city failed to meaningfully engage with stakeholders — despite a representative publicly appealing to council members at a November 15 meeting — and left them no option but to take legal action.

The lawsuit also argues that the city’s reasoning for passing the ordinances is misguided, stating that Wild Dunes has brought “measured and positive growth to the City for decades,” and would continue to do so with any new development.

It cites the many rehabilitation and renovation projects undertaken by Wild Dunes over the years — sometimes in partnership with the city — to improve the shoreline, golf courses, and other recreation facilities.

Regarding overpopulation, Wild Dunes noted that the existing PRD allowed for another 330 dwelling units and 53 inn units to be built, but Wild Dunes had no plans to build them all at once. Instead, developers said they would be “completed over time based upon real estate market conditions and other factors.” The lawsuit goes on to claim that individual rental properties bring far more traffic to the island, and that taking away property rights should not be used as a solution to regulate traffic.

Ultimately, the lawsuit claims that the ordinances prevent “economically viable and productive uses of [Wild Dunes’] property,” which effectively amounts to “the regulatory taking of [the] property.” Thus, according to the lawsuit, the city should compensate Wild Dunes for the land it took, or return the property rights to the owners.

News 2 has reached out to IOP for comment.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.