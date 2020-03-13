Lowcountry Cold Case: Sheriff Cannon recalls case of fallen officer ‘Bill’ Cribb

JAMES ISLAND S.C. (WCBD) – On November 15th, 1974, Policeman William “Bill” Thomas Cribb was shopping off duty in the back of Sam’s Red & White grocery store at Camp Road and Folly Road on James Island, when two men came inside demanding money from the cashier.

A customer, knowing that either Cribb or Grover Thompkins, a fellow Policeman was part of the force, advised the men of the robbery in progress.

The two off-duty officers challenged the robbers.

What began as a two-on-two, progressed further when a third came inside, shooting Cribb. As the officer got to his knees, one of the other gunmen shot him again as he fell.

Officer Thompkins, who was not armed, took Cribb’s gun and shot at the robbers. They got away with $5,000 after turning the corner of Sam’s Red & White and taking off in a vehicle.

Cribb died near the front door.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) promptly released composite sketches based on witness accounts. To this day, despite the help of SLED, and the F.B.I. — no one has been brought to justice in Cribb’s murder.

After meeting with News 2, CCSO will be looking into ‘aging’ the composite sketches they created in 1974, to better portray the assailants.

Cribb, a three-year member of the Charleston County Police Department, was just 29 years old. He left behind a wife, daughter and his parents.

He has a monument in the Fallen Officer Memorial at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Lead Avenue. Each year on November 15th, the monument lights up blue.

Sheriff Cannon is asking anyone who has information, or was a witness in the store that day to come forward and contact the CCSO, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

