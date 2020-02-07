Lowcountry Cold Case: Where is Daniel William Hiers?

CHARLELSTON S.C. (WCBD) – Daniel William Hiers was a former police officer in the State of South Carolina, his experience totals 11 years throughout 3 different jurisdictions. His last agency was with the City of Charleston.

In November of 2004, Hiers’ time serving on the blue line came into question, and would soon be charged with committing lewd acts on a minor.

He was subsequently arrested by North Charleston Police and suspended from the City of Charleston Police. In January of 2005, he resigned from the force with his last position as a School Resource Officer. Dorchester County then charged Hiers for a second time in early March of 2005.

On the day Hiers was supposed to surrender to police, March 15th, he never showed. His mother went to his home to find him, but instead found his once child bride wife, Ludimila Hiers, dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head at the age of 24.

Hiers had fled.

A statewide search was soon under way and transpired into a national search for Hiers in a 2005 red Chevy Aveo. Sightings of Hiers flooded in from Canada to Massachusetts—none substantiated.

On June 20th, 2005, the red Aveo was found in Laredo Texas parked near a hospital, miles from the border. Police traced say the car had been sitting there since at least April 10th, 2005.

There was a possibility he may run and talk with some of his friends. They said there was a possibility that they thought he would try and leave the country. Officer David Soderbrug, Goose Creek PD

The search for Hiers would soon grow cold. But come September of 2018, a report from Shanghai would begin what many would call the end of his search.

However the reports of Hiers being arrested in China and still currently incarcerated have not been confirmed.And according to U.S. Marshal Thomas Griffin, Heirs continues to be listed as a U.S. Marshal Service top 15 most wanted, and they will ensure eventual justice in the District of South Carolina.

With his case still active, the questions remain. Charlie Condon, the former S.C. Attorney General and 9th Circuit Solicitor weighs in, the public deserves to know.

If he’s been released that’s information if they know where he might have been sent to so to speak. Is he locked up still, I think these are questions that are very legitimate. Charlie Condon, PRIVATE PRACTICE



In accordance with a popular social media forum, a man—who claims to have been an inmate alongside Heirs in China states that Hiers was only arrested for illegal entry. An illegal entry charge in China carries a one-year sentence.

If the alleged arrest did take place in 2018, Hiers would be out of jail as of today.

It’s not a matter of law here at this point in time it’s a matter really of courtesy. So it’s a courtesy to the American government, really to the people of South Carolina and more specifically to the folks here in the lowcountry let us know where he is we’d like to make sure that he has his charges and that’s all we’re asking for. CHARLIE CONDON, PRIVATE PRACTICE

After the interview, Condon went on to ask for the help of Governor McMaster in composing a letter to President Trump in an effort to consider intervening.

