Watch the Mace-Andrews South Carolina Congressional debate Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

Incumbent Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) will meet her opponent Dr. Annie Andrews (D) in their only face-to-face debate in the race for South Carolina’s First Congressional District on News 2.

The debate, which will be televised on WCBD-TV and streamed live at counton2.com, will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 8:00 p.m., immediately followed by a post-debate analysis.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray and WSAV TV’s Ben Senger will moderate the hour-long debate, asking each candidate questions about the issues most important to Lowcountry voters.

You are invited to join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #SC01Debate.

ABOUT THE CANDIDATES

Nancy Mace has represented SC01 since winning the district back from Democrat Joe Cunningham during the 2020 election. The incumbent representative again won her party’s nomination in a bid to keep the seat against Trump-backed candidate Katie Arrington during the state’s primary in June.

A waitress at a local Waffle House after dropping out of high school at 17, the Goose Creek native later earned her high school diploma at Trident Technical College before graduating magna cum laude from The Citadel. She was the school’s first female to graduate from its Corps of Cadets in 1999.

Mace served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from the 99th district between January 2018 and November 2020. She began serving as Congresswoman in January 2021.

Mace is a single mother of two teenage children.

Dr. Annie Andrews, a local pediatrician, announced her intent to run against Mace in November 2021. Andrews is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina and has practiced medicine in Charleston for over a decade.

Dr. Andrews earned her MD from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and completed her residency training in pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to her campaign website. She began working at MUSC in 2009.

While working at the Medical University of South Carolina, Dr. Andrews developed and directed the Advocacy Curriculum for the Department of Pediatrics, and serves as a member of the Charleston County Medical Society School Health Committee, which advises the Charleston County School District on matters related to child health.

Andrews and her husband, Dr. Charlie Andrews, have three children.

The election for South Carolina’s First Congressional District (SC01) will take place on Tuesday, November 8. Registration to vote in South Carolina’s election has already closed. To learn more about other races where you live and to find information about early voting, please click here.