“The mission of the Call Me MISTER (acronym for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models) program is to increase the pool of available teachers from a broader, more diverse background – particularly among South Carolina’s lowest-performing elementary schools. The young men in this program excel in-and-outside of the classroom. The CofC MiSTERs have dedicated their time and energy to serving the Tri-County area children through their literacy program, Books to Bridges. The MiSTERs believe that helping young, minority boys develop a love of reading will pay huge dividends throughout their academic careers.”