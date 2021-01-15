“In the words of Dr. King, “The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” The Charleston County Democratic Party condemns white supremacy, anti-Semitism, anti-immigrant hate, homophobia, transphobia, and hate in all of its many forms. The work ahead is long, but together we will build an America where Black Lives Matter, families are kept together, and liberty and justice is for all. This past year we’ve seen public health disparities, police brutality, and voter suppression disproportionately affect communities of color, highlighting racial inequity in this country. We’ve seen white supremacy at the core of this corruption, but We The People have elected Democrats to the House, Senate, and the White House to enact legislation that is by and for the people. During the last four years, our democracy faced some of the greatest challenges it has seen, but We The People will strengthen our democracy by voting, educating, and lifting each other up. Register to vote and update your voter registration today.”