“He had a dream; He had a dream! One for people of color, Marching at the monument was a perfect theme. But sadly, at Memphis he passed. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” he said, and he was right. For justice to thrive we should have peace and not fight. He had a dream; He had a dream! For the state of Mississippi to be transformed to an oasis of peace, joy, and integration. His speech was a basis. A basis for the future of America. He had a dream!”