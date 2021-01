“On behalf of the National Pan-Hellenic Council Charleston, SC, also know as the Divine 9, want to wish you a safe and happy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter. The time is always right, to do what is right. Life’s most persistent question is, what are you doing for other? We, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will continue to support Dr. King’s legacy of social justice for everyone.”