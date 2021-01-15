Restore our world with God at the Center

"The Legacy Irish Dance Academy is a fun energetic group that loves to perform and compete. Legacy is the ONLY school in Charleston with certified instructors that send our dancers to Regionals, Nationals and the World Championships each year. This husband and wife duo have over 50 years of experience combined. Legacy offers safe and professional environment for boys and girls from ages 4 to adult! Come get hopping and try a class for FREE! We are located in Mt. Pleasant, Summerville and Hanahan. Visit www.LegacyIrishDance.com for more information."