MLK Jr. Day Parade Submissions

The Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, presented by the YWCA of Greater Charleston, will look much different in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. To avoid large gatherings in the city, the parade is going virtual; News 2 and the YWCA are collecting submissions to appear in our special coverage.

Bands, dance teams, businesses, churches, and schools are welcome to participate.

Submissions from bands, choirs, dance teams, and other musical should be 3 to 5 minutes.

Messages from elected officials, community leaders, and corporate addresses should be between 30 and 60 seconds and related to the 2021 MLK Theme: “Restore the Dream. Repair our World,” social justice, or Dr. King and his legacy.

Submissions open on December 28th and the last day to submit a message or performance, utilizing the form below, is Monday, January 11th.

Upload your MLK Jr. Day Parade Video Submission

MLK Youth Poetry Slam Submissions

The YWCA’s annual MLK Youth Poetry Slam: Youth Speak-Out will also be held virtually this year because of the pandemic. The winner will be chosen and featured during the MLK (virtual) Breakfast on January 19th.

All aspiring poets of high school and college age are welcome to participate.

Submissions should be no more than 3 minutes and be related to the 2021 MLK Theme, which is “Restore the Dream. Repair our World,” social justice, or Dr. King in general. Please record your video and upload it via the form below.