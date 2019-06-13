Mobile Apps

NEWS 2 APP
Features
- Live streaming newscasts and on-demand replays
- Up-to-the-minute news and weather on the home page
- Sign up for breaking news and weather push alerts
- Understand how weather will impact you with local radar, forecasts, maps, and video
- Breaking weather alerts, including closings and delays, displayed on the home screen
- Latest traffic conditions on an interactive map
- Submit video, photos, and news tips through the “Report It” feature
- Easily share interesting stories and videos via e-mail, SMS, Twitter, Facebook, and more
STORM TEAM 2 APP
Features
- Animated Doppler Radar
- Current Conditions
- Hourly Conditions
- 10 Day Forecast
- Weather Forecast, current conditions, radar
- Weather Alerts
- elect “home” area and multiple locations to check conditions quickly.
- Current temperature always displays in your toolbar.