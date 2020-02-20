MORNING RUSH: Top headlines for February 20th, 2020

DIGITAL FIRST STUDIO (WCBD) – A brief morning rundown of the top news of the day in the Lowcountry and the state of South Carolina.

The DOT says the weather could cause potholes and if your car is damaged, you may be eligible for compensation. To do so, you must file a claim online with the state DOT.

Two armed robbery suspects have been arrested. Investigators were able to use a tracker in electronics stolen from the t-mobile store on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston to find the suspects.

Charleston Police are continuing to investigate a shooting on Stuart Street. Medics took one person to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder, the injury is said to be non-life threatening.

A suspect wanted in Virginia is in custody. Aquillia Johnson barricaded herself in a West Ashley apartment Wednesday afternoon as investigators tried to arrest her on an armed robbery warrant out of Norfolk.

There are still no arrests in a Summerville homicide. On Tuesday, 20-year-old Dale Dean McDonald Junior was found shot to death in his vehicle at Canebreak Apartments.

The highway patrol says two people were killed in a head on crash in Colleton County, neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The debate continues at the Statehouse over whether to legalize medical marijuana. One house bill would legalize it for cancer and epilepsy patients in addition to use for treating disorders such as P.T.S.D.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is out of the hospital. He walked out Wednesday, two days after a violent crash.

