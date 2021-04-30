Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Arizona: 1 officer killed, 1 hurt by suspect in stolen car
Top Stories
South Carolina Senate appears ready to debate open carry of guns
Video
Eying 2024, Pence makes 1st speech since leaving office during SC event
Video
‘We did it!’: Minnesota exults at Census win at NY’s expense
St. Louis couple who confronted protesters back in court
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesday
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
National Sports
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
A Moment of Science
Traffic
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WCBD
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
News 2 Today – Morning Mug Giveaway!
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Crews responding to major fuel spill on Isle of Palms, portion of Palm Blvd. and IOP Connector closed to traffic
Video
Palmetto trees cut down across Downtown Charleston, causing concern to local residents
Video
Former bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling $1M from Charleston real estate company
Dorchester Road reopens following a deadly crash involving CARTA bus closing the area for several hours
Video
Fowler, Mickelson, Day join Quail Hollow’s Wells Fargo Championship field
44 killed, dozens hurt in religious festival stampede in Israel
Army Corps of Engineers building sand bar at Folly Beach to mitigate erosion
Nativo
Join our daily newsletter!