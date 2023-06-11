BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers have reported a crash that left one dead and one injured Sunday morning on Secondary 35 at Piston Court.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol a 2002 Toyota was traveling north on Secondary 35 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and tree.

The crash happened at 6:46 a.m. near Piston Court.

Troopers say the driver was transported to MUSC and the passenger died at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.