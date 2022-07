JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to a rollover crash with entrapment on Johns Island early Sunday morning.

According to St. Johns Fire District, crews responded to a car crash on Brownswood Road near Dogpatch Lane around 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle had rolled over, caught fire and trapped the passengers inside.

One passenger died as a result of the crash.

It is not clear how many passengers were inside the vehicle.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.