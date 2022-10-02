COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an incident at a party that left one injured in Colleton County Saturday.
According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a reported shooting at a gathering along Little Elbow Road on Saturday afternoon.
An adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and foot. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim is in stable condition.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue said that Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) worked to locate a suspect upon arrival.
No arrests have been made.
CCSO will continue to investigate.