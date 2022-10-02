COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an incident at a party that left one injured in Colleton County Saturday.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a reported shooting at a gathering along Little Elbow Road on Saturday afternoon.

An adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and foot. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim is in stable condition.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said that Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) worked to locate a suspect upon arrival.

No arrests have been made.

CCSO will continue to investigate.