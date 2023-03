BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday crash that killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County.

Cpl. David Jones said the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on US-52 near Trinity Church Road.

A 2017 Toyota Scion was headed eastbound on the highway when it struck a pedestrian walking west in an eastbound lane.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver of the Toyota was not injured, Jones said.

Troopers are investigating the crash.