WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a person has been killed in a shooting involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina.

Investigators say the shooting with Laurens County deputies happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in Waterloo.

A statement from Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds didn’t say who fired shots, why the person killed encountered deputies or whether anyone else was hurt.

The sheriff says any additional information would come from the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the killing.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office says the person died at the hospital.

They plan to release additional information once the family is notified.