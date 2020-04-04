10 people are displaced after West Ashley apartment fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a fire at the Ashley Oaks Apartments on Ashley Hall Plantation Road in West Ashley at around 2:30 AM.

Responders reported smoke and flames venting from one side of a two-story apartment building.

Firefighters initiated a fire attack while simultaneously searching the building for victims.

The occupants of the primary fire apartment self-evacuated before responders arrived.

Firefighters searched the remaining apartments and found and removed one resident from an adjacent unit.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the incident was brought under control in less than 20 minutes.

Investigators determined the origin of the fire was from the kitchen area and spread into a void space, which impacted four units in the building.

The Charleston Fire Department added that the apartment building was not equipped with a fire sprinkler system and the unit where the fire originated was not equipped with a working smoke alarm.

No occupant injuries were reported, but one firefighter sustained a burn while battling the fire, the injury was treated on scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 10 people who were displaced by the fire.