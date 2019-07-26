Police: 10-year-old injured in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting early Friday morning.

Investigators say shots were fired in the parking lot of Appian Way Apartments on Patriot Boulevard around 12:16 Friday morning. North Charleston Police tell News 2 bullets hit several apartments.

We’re told a projectile went through a wall, injuring a ten-year-old girl. Medics took the girl to MUSC to be treated.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office detained two people in the parking lot. It is not clear if they were involved in the shooting.

