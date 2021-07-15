Over 100 brides scrambling to find wedding dresses after fire destroys three Mount Pleasant businesses

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local brides are at a loss after an overnight fire at Lafayette Village in Mount Pleasant tore through three businesses, including Jean’s Bridal.

One mother of the bride says telling her daughter that her dress was in ashes was one of the hardest moments she’s had as a mother.

“It was the most difficult phone call I have had to make… and not to be there, to dry my daughters tears is difficult,” says Kim Sexton.

Sexton’s daughter’s wedding is only a few months away. While she is fortunate to have time to find a new dress, she says she lost something irreplaceable: custom embroidery of her grandmother’s favorite character.

“The bridal shop here sewed a silhouette of Minnie Mouse in her dress and not knowing if we can replicate it, that makes it more devastating,” says Sexton.

Neighbors like Emily Williams, who lives behind Jean’s Bridal and witnessed the fire, jumped into action.

“I’m never going to wear my wedding dress again and it’s a beautiful dress. I would love to see someone borrow it and use it. I also called some of my friends and they would love to give theirs too,” says Williams.

Now Williams is putting together a drive to help those brides impacted.

“They all dealt with COVID-19 and probably had to reschedule so many different times, finding different vendors. The last thing they want to know is their wedding dress is burned to the ground,” Williams says.

Families now hope that through donations and community support, their daughters can once again find their special dress.

“We do have about two months, but that’s not a lot of time. I’m just hoping for a miracle for all these brides getting married that their dreams still come true,” says Sexton.