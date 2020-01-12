11 dead as winter storm moves through the southeast

At least 11 people are dead after a fast-moving winter storm has swept through the southeast.

In Alabama, at least three people were killed when an apparent tornado blew through the state.

Officers say a search is underway for other potential victims as crews clear trees and power lines.

Three people died in Louisiana.

Two of the people that died in Louisiana were an elderly couple near Shreveport.

Rescuers found their mobile home about 200 feet away from its foundation.

The severe weather would make its way through the Carolinas with tornado warnings being issued in western North Carolina and in the upstate of South Carolina.

The Lowcountry was able to avoid most of the severe storms.