COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Since February, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has obtained $12,329 in drugs via traffic stops.

CCSO regularly releases information and photos regarding drug-related arrests made during traffic stops.

On April 15, the office reviewed the contraband. Deputies have seized $12,329 in drugs along with six guns since February.

via Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

via Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

via Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

via Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Here is a break down of what authorities have obtained: