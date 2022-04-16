COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Since February, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has obtained $12,329 in drugs via traffic stops.
CCSO regularly releases information and photos regarding drug-related arrests made during traffic stops.
On April 15, the office reviewed the contraband. Deputies have seized $12,329 in drugs along with six guns since February.
Here is a break down of what authorities have obtained:
- 225 ecstasy pills
- 113 grams of marijuana
- 27 grams of methamphetamine
- 12 grams of cocaine
- 3 grams of crack cocaine
- 1 gram of heroine
- 3 scheduled narcotic pills
- 6 guns