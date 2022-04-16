COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Since February, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has obtained $12,329 in drugs via traffic stops.

CCSO regularly releases information and photos regarding drug-related arrests made during traffic stops.

On April 15, the office reviewed the contraband. Deputies have seized $12,329 in drugs along with six guns since February.

  • via Colleton County Sheriff’s Office
Here is a break down of what authorities have obtained:

  • 225 ecstasy pills
  • 113 grams of marijuana
  • 27 grams of methamphetamine
  • 12 grams of cocaine
  • 3 grams of crack cocaine
  • 1 gram of heroine
  • 3 scheduled narcotic pills
  • 6 guns