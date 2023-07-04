NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- If you were looking up at the sky this afternoon you may have seen a C-17 over the beaches.

From the Grand Strand to the beaches of Hilton Head, “We’re celebrating our independence. I just want them to be proud of what the us military is doing,” crew members said.

The 315th Airlift Wing Crew took flight this afternoon for the 14th Salute from the Shore.

“It’s also heartwarming to see so many people out on the shore with flags, waving, just proud to be an American,” Commander of the crew, John Robinson said.

Flying across the South Carolina shoreline in a C-17, waving to beachgoers, it’s a way for people to show their appreciation for our military and for the military to thank everyone fighting for our country.

“That’s who we’re doing this for to honor right. It’s not about us it’s about the service members. We want to pay homage or tribute to those still across the world doing the us mission,” Chief Master Sargeant, Joshua Fugle said.

It’s a tradition that crew members say they hope to do for as long as they’re able to.

“To do it on the fourth of July, these guys are dedicated, and they want to go out there and do it and they really enjoy it. So, it’s a lot of fun,” Robinson said.

They also hope when people see the American flag flying over the ocean, that they would have a feeling of gratitude.

“We’re a beacon of hope to the world. The flag on the tail is a beacon of hope to people around the world,” Robinson said.