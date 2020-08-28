15 years after Hurricane Katrina the clean-up continues from Hurricane Laura with Lowcountry volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – August 28 marks 15 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the United States.

The devastating hurricane made its first strike in Florida, then Louisiana, and finally in Mississippi.

Hurricane Katrina left New Orleans under water, after two broken levees flooded 80% of the city. Thousands of people were left without food, water, or shelter.

Now, 15 years later, the clean up continues from what was Hurricane Laura. The storm was one of the largest storms to hit the state of Louisiana.

Authorities confirm at least six deaths from the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Cameron, Louisiana.

A chlorine gas leak at a plant near Lake Charles caused a major fire Thursday. Nearly one million homes are without power from Texas to Arkansas.

Crews from Berkeley and Santee electric Cooperatives are heading down to Louisiana Friday to help restore power in the area. Summerville Fire and Rescue’s Chad Lobo is also heading to Lake Charles to help.

Eight Red Cross volunteers from the Lowcountry are also going to be assisting on the Gulf Coast, along with three North Charleston firefighters.