MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 13, many people attended the 15th annual Sweetgrass Festival.

The purpose of the festival is to promote and bring awareness to the contributions of the Gullah people’s history.

In 2006, then Governor Jim Hodges designated the sweetgrass basket making art form as the Palmetto State’s official art craft.

Mount Pleasant is also known as the home of the original sweetgrass basket makers.