18-year-old charged in Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager has been charged for a shooting.

Deputies say Aloysius Green, Jr., 18, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said a man told them that after being driven by a friend to an Orangeburg residence, he became engaged in an argument with his child’s mother.

The man said he and his friend then fled in their vehicle after a relative of the woman began shooting at them leading to the men being shot at again at another location down the road.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.