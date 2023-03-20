Three people have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking in Spartanburg County.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man has turned himself in for a shooting incident that happened on February 14 in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting incident on February 14 at 8:56 p.m. on South Allen Drive where officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to reports, detectives identified Dameion Brown as a suspect in this case.

NCPD issued warrants for his arrest.

On March 20, Dameion Brown turned himself in to detectives and was charged with

attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Brown was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Officials say the victim of the shooting is still recovering from his injuries.