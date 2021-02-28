19 people displaced from home following apartment fire on Midland Park Road in North Charleston

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials provided an update on a Sunday afternoon apartment fire in North Charleston.

The fire took place at Hidden Lakes Apartments located on Midland Park Road in North Charleston

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from a two-story multi-family apartment building.

A fire attack and search was initiated, with all occupants having evacuated.

Officials say at least 16 units were damaged leaving 19 occupants displaced from their home due to fire, smoke, and water damage.

There were no injuries reported due to the fire.

More than a dozen Red Cross members responded virtually to provide financial assistance for immediate needs like shelter, food and clothes to the families impacted.